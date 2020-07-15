Advertisement

Iowa officials report 206 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Department of Public Health officials reported 206 new confirmed coronavirus cases and four deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the state total to 36,036 confirmed cases and 759 deaths. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 384,765 Iowans have been tested, 27,102 people have recovered, and 186 people were hospitalized.

In Scott County, there were 1,130 total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, up 12 from the previous day.

A breakdown of local cases includes:

  • Scott County, 1,130 confirmed cases (17,385 tested); 10 deaths; and 611 recovered.
  • Muscatine County, 703 confirmed cases (5,432 tested); 45 deaths; 578 recovered.
  • Louisa County, 368 confirmed cases (1,565 tested); 13 deaths; 343 recovered.
  • Des Moines County, 103 confirmed cases (3,179 tested); two deaths; 81 recovered.
  • Henry County, 94 confirmed cases (1,980 tested); three deaths; 78 recovered.
  • Lee County, 54 confirmed cases (2,212 tested); two death; 44 recovered.
  • Jackson County, 72 confirmed cases (1,783) tested); no deaths; 20 recovered.
  • Clinton County, 145 confirmed cases (3,960 tested); one death; 71 recovered.
  • Cedar County, 96 confirmed cases (1,914 tested); one death; 71 recovered.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Oklahoma’s governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans.

Coronavirus

Virus resurgence forces countries to reimpose restrictions

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By COSTAS KANTOURIS, VANESSA GERA and ROD McGUIRK
Countries around the world are reimposing lockdowns and implementing new health restrictions at their borders in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus before it spins even further out of control.

Coronavirus

Governor of Oklahoma tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans.

National

Disney World’s last two theme parks reopen to visitors

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Florida theme park resort reopened Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Wednesday.

Latest News

National

Walmart, Sam's Club requiring face masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Walmart has announced it will require face masks at stores.

Coronavirus

Oklahoma’s governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Oklahoma also has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19.

National

Walmart, Sam’s Club requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

Coronavirus

Study examines effectiveness of different kinds of masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
With so many different mask types out there, you may be wondering which ones are going to protect you and others the best. The answer may surprise you.

National Politics

McConnell: GOP virus proposal for schools, others out soon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’ll begin to roll out details of the new COVID-19 relief package to senators as soon as next week and suggested it will include new funding for school reopenings, some unemployment benefits and money for health care providers.

Coronavirus

Hospital coronavirus data to go to HHS before CDC, HHS confirms

Updated: 5 hours ago
Hospital data on coronavirus patients will no longer be sent straight to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Instead, it will go to the Department of Health and Human Services.