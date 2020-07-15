Iowa officials report 206 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Department of Public Health officials reported 206 new confirmed coronavirus cases and four deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the state total to 36,036 confirmed cases and 759 deaths. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 384,765 Iowans have been tested, 27,102 people have recovered, and 186 people were hospitalized.

In Scott County, there were 1,130 total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, up 12 from the previous day.

A breakdown of local cases includes:

Scott County, 1,130 confirmed cases (17,385 tested); 10 deaths; and 611 recovered.

Muscatine County , 703 confirmed cases (5,432 tested); 45 deaths; 578 recovered.

Louisa County , 368 confirmed cases (1,565 tested); 13 deaths; 343 recovered.

Des Moines County , 103 confirmed cases (3,179 tested); two deaths; 81 recovered.

Henry County , 94 confirmed cases (1,980 tested); three deaths; 78 recovered.

Lee County , 54 confirmed cases (2,212 tested); two death; 44 recovered.

Jackson County , 72 confirmed cases (1,783) tested); no deaths; 20 recovered.

Clinton County , 145 confirmed cases (3,960 tested); one death; 71 recovered.

Cedar County, 96 confirmed cases (1,914 tested); one death; 71 recovered.

