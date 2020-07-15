Advertisement

JCPenney cuts 1,000 jobs as it closes stores

As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, JCPenney has said it plans to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years.
As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, JCPenney has said it plans to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years.(Source: CNN Newsource)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - JCPenney is cutting about 1,000 jobs.

The retailer said Wednesday that the jobs to be eliminated will include corporate, field management and international positions.

JCPenney filed for bankruptcy protection in May.

As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, JCPenney has said it plans to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.

A list of 152 stores closing, many of which had been previously announced, is available here.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in U.S. states amid new world restrictions

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By COSTAS KANTOURIS, VANESSA GERA and ROD McGUIRK
Countries around the world are reimposing lockdowns and implementing new health restrictions at their borders in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus before it spins even further out of control.

Coronavirus

Nearly 1,200 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths reported in Illinois

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,187 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and eight additional confirmed deaths.

National Politics

Lawyers: Trump may claim harassment in tax return quest

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

National

2021 New Year’s Day Rose Parade canceled for coronavirus

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Organizers have canceled the 2021 New Year’s Day Rose Parade due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

George Floyd's family files lawsuit

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Attorney Benjamin Crump announced a lawsuit in the May 25 death of George Floyd.

Latest News

National Politics

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized outside Cincinnati City Hall, police release footage of suspect

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Courtney King
Cincinnati police confirm an unknown person poured red paint on the mural. They released surveillance footage of the suspect late Tuesday night.

National Politics

Drone video showcases 'Black Lives Matter!' mural outside Cincinnati City Hall

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
This is the 'Black Lives Matter!' mural outside Cincinnati City Hall.

National

‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying “I’m not a bad guy!” as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car.

National Politics

Protesters gather at Cincinnati City Hall near vandalized Black Lives Matter mural

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Protesters gathered around the mural Tuesday night, and police are investigating.

National

Mongolian teenager dies of bubonic plague

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Health Ministry said laboratory tests confirmed the teenager died of plague that he contracted from an infected marmot.