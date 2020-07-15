Advertisement

Lawyers: Trump may claim harassment in tax return quest

President Donald Trump speaks during a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging a subpoena for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that it’s a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

The plans were outlined in a letter to a Manhattan federal judge overseeing legal squabbles related to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s request to Trump's longtime accountant for eight years of the president's personal and corporate tax records in a criminal probe.

The judge, Victor Marrero, scheduled a hearing for Thursday.

Vance is seeking the records in part for a probe of payments that Trump’s then-personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, arranged during the 2016 presidential race to keep the porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal from airing their claims of extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to campaign finance and lying to Congress, among other crimes.

In its ruling last week, the Supreme Court rejected arguments by Trump’s lawyers and the Justice Department that the president cannot be investigated while he holds office or that a prosecutor must show a greater need than normal to obtain the tax records.

The top court returned the fight over the subpoena to Marrero, saying Trump’s lawyers may still challenge it in the same manner as anyone served with a subpoena.

Lawyers for the Republican president noted that the Supreme Court in its ruling said they can raise arguments that the subpoenas seek too much information, or are designed to impede Trump's constitutional duties or harass, manipulate or retaliate against him.

“The President intends to raise some or all of these arguments,” the lawyers wrote.

Lawyers for the prosecutor wrote in the jointly submitted letter that Trump’s lawyers are asking for more than they are allowed. They said Trump’s lawyers are basing their plans on a concurring opinion that conflicts with the Supreme Court’s majority opinion in the case, and that the lower-court judge already rejected the same arguments Trump’s lawyers are suggesting they might make.

Last September, Trump’s lawyers argued to Marrero that the subpoena requests by Vance were a “bad faith effort to harass” Trump. The judge rejected the argument.

“This Court has already found that there was no demonstrated bad faith, harassment, or any other unusual circumstance,” Vance’s lawyers wrote. “And this Court has rejected the President’s claim that there was any evidence of a ‘secondary motive’ that goes beyond good faith enforcement of the criminal laws.”

Lawyers for Vance, a Democrat, also objected to a request from Trump's lawyers that they be entitled to gather new evidence before the subpoenas are enforced and that nothing occur until the Supreme Court issues a mandate.

In Wednesday’s letter, they also expressed confidence after the Supreme Court victory, saying they could enforce the subpoena immediately but were holding off, “provided the appropriate schedule moves on an expedited basis.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in U.S. states amid new world restrictions

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By COSTAS KANTOURIS, VANESSA GERA and ROD McGUIRK
Countries around the world are reimposing lockdowns and implementing new health restrictions at their borders in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus before it spins even further out of control.

Coronavirus

Nearly 1,200 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths reported in Illinois

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,187 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and eight additional confirmed deaths.

National

2021 New Year’s Day Rose Parade canceled for coronavirus

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Organizers have canceled the 2021 New Year’s Day Rose Parade due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

George Floyd's family files lawsuit

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Attorney Benjamin Crump announced a lawsuit in the May 25 death of George Floyd.

Latest News

National Politics

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized outside Cincinnati City Hall, police release footage of suspect

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Courtney King
Cincinnati police confirm an unknown person poured red paint on the mural. They released surveillance footage of the suspect late Tuesday night.

National Politics

Drone video showcases 'Black Lives Matter!' mural outside Cincinnati City Hall

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
This is the 'Black Lives Matter!' mural outside Cincinnati City Hall.

National

‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying “I’m not a bad guy!” as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car.

National Politics

Protesters gather at Cincinnati City Hall near vandalized Black Lives Matter mural

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Protesters gathered around the mural Tuesday night, and police are investigating.

National

JCPenney cuts 1,000 jobs as it closes stores

Updated: 1 hour ago
The retailer said Wednesday that the jobs to be eliminated will include corporate, field management and international positions.

National

Mongolian teenager dies of bubonic plague

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Health Ministry said laboratory tests confirmed the teenager died of plague that he contracted from an infected marmot.