Moline man charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old

Quaysean Purdy, 27, of Moline, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline man was arrested Tuesday after Bettendorf police say he assaulted and sexually abused a 14-year-old girl in June.

Quaysean Purdy, 27, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

Online jail records show he posted $10,000 through a bail bond company and was released Tuesday night.

According to an arrest affidavit, Purdy assaulted the girl “with the intent to commit sex abuse” on June 22. She was not injured, according to the affidavit.

Purdy then sexually abused her, according to the affidavit.

He has a preliminary hearing July 24.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

