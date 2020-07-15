Nearly 1,200 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths reported in Illinois

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,187 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and eight additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths include:

Cook County - One male (40s), one male (60s), one male (70s), one female (90s)

DuPage County – One male (80s)

Kane County – One female (80s)

Will County – One male (50s), one female (70s)

As of Wednesday, IDPH reported a total of 156,693 cases and 7,226 deaths in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,161 specimens for a total of 2,079,601. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from July 8–July 14 is 3.1 percent.

As of Tuesday night, 1,454 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 324 patients were in the ICU and 130 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

