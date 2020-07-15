Police release new details in disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday afternoon, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski confirmed for the first time since 10-year-old Breasia Terrell’s disappearance that there is a person of interest in the case, 47-year-old Henry Earl Dinkins of Davenport, a registered sex offender.

Dinkins was arrested Friday on a registry violation, a Class D felony. Earlier in the day, Terrell was reported missing. Police said she was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport.

During Tuesday’s media briefing, Sikorski said Dinkins has not been arrested or formally charged in Terrell’s case, but may have information that could assist the investigation or possess certain characteristics that merit further attention by investigators.

“We are asking the public’s assistance for any information regarding Dinkins and associated vehicles during the time frame of Thursday, July 9, from 10 p.m. to Friday, July 10 at 12 p.m.,” he said. “We are requesting any information the public may have on Dinkins’ whereabouts in the Quad-Cities area during that time frame.

Dinkins is also known to have previous connections to the Camanche and Clinton areas, Sikorski said. Vehicles associated with Dinkins include a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala, 2012 Black Chevy Camaro, and a 1980′s Kings Highway motor home. All these vehicles are currently being impounded and in the possession of investigators, Sikorski said.

“This is an evolving, active investigation. While we understand the public’s interest in this case, we can only provide limited information at this time as to not impede the integrity of the investigation.”

“There’s a lot of people standing behind your cameras right now in the back who have been working on this 24 hours a day, every day since we’ve learned of the disappearance of Breasia,” said Sikorski. “We will continue to work feverishly to find her to bring her home.”

Family of Terrell spoke after the briefing, sharing their gratitude for volunteers who have joined in on the search for Breasia, but also expressing frustrations saying ‘not enough’ is being done by investigators.

“We’re not, not going to give up,” said family member Lueritha McGowan. “It takes a whole community and the police is not doing that.”

“We’re asking what should we be doing, what should we be going, but running into brick walls face first. But that’s okay, if you guys don’t see us on the same trail you are it’s because corona is still real. We’re doing our own searches. We’re out here we’re knocking on doors, we’re begging for help. We have so many people that see us and are so genuine that they jump in this group that are not related to us,” said McGowan.

McGowan said, “This is a 10-year-old little girl that we’re talking about. Understand what I’m saying. A 10-year-old little girl we’re gonna fight for and we can’t fight for no more until she’s home.”

“We want you to hear us. My voice is gone because they’re gonna hear us. Period. Period. Until Bre comes home. Bring Bre home. It’s ridiculous. We’re asking for help,” she explained.

“The FBI Omaha field office and the Quad-Cities resident agency have been instrumental both conducting interviews and the processing of evidence. In addition, we have also been working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and have entered Breasia into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person,” said Sikorski.

Wednesday morning, authorities issued an Amber Alert for Terrell.

