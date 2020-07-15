‘Pop-up’ COVID-19 test event scheduled for July 18 in Maquoketa

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - A “pop-up” Test Iowa site has been scheduled for Saturday, July 18 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, the Jackson County Economic Alliance announced.

This will be a one-time, free drive through testing site which will run from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 1212 E Quarry St. in Maquoketa.

In order to be tested, people must first complete an assessment at www.testiowa.com and have the “QR” code that comes with it. Testing will not be administered to people who have not completed the assessment and received the code.

If the “pop-up” Test Iowa site is postponed due to rain, the date will change to Saturday, August 1 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Epic Health and Wellness administering the COVID-19 testing opportunity for residents in and around Jackson County in coordination with Clinton/Jackson County Public Health, Jackson County Economic Alliance, City of Maquoketa, Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce, Maquoketa Police Department, Jackson County, and the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.