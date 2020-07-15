Advertisement

Quad Cities Missing Persons Network joins Breasia Terrell search efforts

Volunteers from the group have been searching the area around the Credit Island Lagoon in Davenport.
By Spencer Maki
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:06 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Volunteers from the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network have joined efforts in the search for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

The group focused their search in the area of the Credit Island Lagoon, an area where investigators spent time searching on Friday and Saturday.

Volunteers from the group said their work is important.

”That’s our mission. If you look at our vision statement, we say no stone unturned. No site unsearched and we’re living up to our vision. That’s why we were created,” Dennis Harker, who helped start the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, said, ”We have a team of certified searchers. We have techniques that are very different than public searching.”

According to the team, the certification process provides them with a different approach for searching through the area. They go through training to help them understand how to search and preserve evidence properly.

“The general public tends to come out and they’re searching everywhere. We like to be focused. We like to know area of probability where the person might be at. So we like to narrow our search down,” Harker said.

Although the group of volunteers has no personal connection to Breasia Terrell’s family, they believe the work is necessary for helping the community.

“Somebody’s gotta do it. It’s a passion and it’s determination and I think if it was anybody’s kid I would want as many people like me or Dennis or people that have been out there, hand’s on. Looking for your loved one,” Stephanie Kinney, of C.R.O.W.N Investigation Services, said.

“We do it mostly for the victims who are missing. We’re really doing this for the ten year old. We want to find her, we want to resolve this,” Harker added.

10-year-old Breasia Terrell is four feet five inches tall, 75 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, flip flops and shorts. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Quad Cities Missing Persons Network joins Breasia Terrell search efforts

