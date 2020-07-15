Rock Island County health officials report 17 new COVID-19 cases
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 1,265.
Health officials said 15 patients are being hospitalized.
The number of deaths stands at 30.
The new cases are:
· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.
