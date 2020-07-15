Advertisement

Rock Island County health officials report 17 new COVID-19 cases

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 1,265. 

Health officials said 15 patients are being hospitalized. 

The number of deaths stands at 30.

The new cases are:

·         A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws. 

