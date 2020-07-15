Showers & storms, with moderate to heavy rain possible today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Rain is on the move this afternoon and will stay through the evening. The southern and easternmost counties are under a marginal and slight risk of severe storms today. Some areas could see frequent lightning, strong winds and hail develop with these storms. The rain will move from the south to the northeast. The Quad Cities and to the west will start to dry out by 8 PM, with the rest of the area drying by 10 PM. Thursday will start cloudy, but by the afternoon clearer skies will prevail. Temperatures will be in the low 90s this weekend with heat index readings higher than 100 degrees.

TODAY: Rain and thunderstorms through the afternoon, with frequent lightning and strong winds possible. High: 77°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, drying. Low: 62°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy morning, then mostly sunny and warm. High: 86°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.