Showers & storms, with moderate to heavy rain possible today

Temperatures heating up this weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Look for periods of moderate to heavy rain as a stalled out front settles over the region. Storms could produce the heaviest precipitation over the southern portions of the viewing area, with amounts of 1″ to 1.5″ or more possible. As that rain comes to an end during the evening hours, expect mostly cloudy skies overnight, followed by clearing skies, then mostly sunny and warm conditions Thursday. Temperatures will be on the uptick Friday, along with humidity levels, so look for highs in the lower 90′s with heat index readings near 100 this weekend.

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy and warm. Showers and thunderstorms, with moderate to heavy rain possible. High: 82°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT:  Evening showers and storms, followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low: 64°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:  Morning clouds, then mostly sunny and warm. High: 86°.

