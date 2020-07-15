Advertisement

Summer Lawn Maintence

featuring recommendations from K&K Hardware
By Debbie McFadden
Jul. 15, 2020
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Janet Freeborn of K&K Hardware, in Bettendorf, wants to help Quad Citians keep their lawns thriving despite the recent (and ongoing) heatwave of summer. She recommends that it’s okay to let your lawn go “dormant” in summer because it’s normal in the heat, but that the grass does need about an inch of water per week. Even if you water, don’t worry if the grass doesn’t “green up” immediately. Freeborn also says it is NOT a good time for seeding.

K&K also carries the following recommended products for maintenance throughout the season:

  • good-quality hoses & sprinklers
  • rain gauges (so you can know how much rain has soaked into the lawn)

K&K Hardware / 1818 Grant Street / Bettendorf, IA / 563-359-4474

We currently have antibacterial wipes in stock! Grab a 100-pack for $5.99 today. Stay safe, smart and healthy!

Posted by K&K True Value Hardware on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

