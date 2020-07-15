Summer Lawn Maintence

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Janet Freeborn of K&K Hardware, in Bettendorf, wants to help Quad Citians keep their lawns thriving despite the recent (and ongoing) heatwave of summer. She recommends that it’s okay to let your lawn go “dormant” in summer because it’s normal in the heat, but that the grass does need about an inch of water per week. Even if you water, don’t worry if the grass doesn’t “green up” immediately. Freeborn also says it is NOT a good time for seeding.

K&K also carries the following recommended products for maintenance throughout the season:

good-quality hoses & sprinklers

rain gauges (so you can know how much rain has soaked into the lawn)

K&K Hardware / 1818 Grant Street / Bettendorf, IA / 563-359-4474

