The City By The Bay Tour

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

More travel look-backs are featured since summer vacations are rare this year.

Nine years ago (one week after her final chemo treatment!), Paula hosted a Holiday Vacations tour to San Francisco, California. This is part one (of two) featuring the following highlights:

  • Cable car ride
  • Painted Ladies Victorian Homes
  • Ghiradelli Square
  • Muir Woods National Monument (Giant Red Woods)

