The City By The Bay Tour
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
More travel look-backs are featured since summer vacations are rare this year.
Nine years ago (one week after her final chemo treatment!), Paula hosted a Holiday Vacations tour to San Francisco, California. This is part one (of two) featuring the following highlights:
- Cable car ride
- Painted Ladies Victorian Homes
- Ghiradelli Square
- Muir Woods National Monument (Giant Red Woods)
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.