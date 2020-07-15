Trinity Muscatine Public Health awarded $900,000 grant to help low-income families

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Trinity Muscatine Public Health has been awarded a $900,000 grant for a program that helps low-income families in Muscatine County.

The grant came from the Health Resources and Service Administration (HRSA). UnityPoint Health Trinity said it will help as many as 120 Muscatine County families, or 300+ individuals, receive the help and training they need to provide their families a brighter future.

The HRSA grant will help fund the Fueling the Future program, a collaboration of community agencies working to improve the livelihood of families by providing a six-week “earn as you learn” upskill training. Trinity said The program is offered to qualifying families of elementary school-aged children currently receiving weekend “backpack” food subsidies. It also provides short-term healthy food deliveries, transportation assistance, daycare options and help with housing stabilization.

“Trinity Public Health is thrilled to receive this grant so we as a community can continue to help our most vulnerable families who truly want a better life for themselves and their children,” said Christy Roby Williams, Director of Muscatine County Public Health, in a news release. “Fueling the Future has always strived to provide parents with meaningful assistance while they focus on gaining the skills they need to secure stable employment and a higher wage. We want to thank HRSA for recognizing our work and the families of Muscatine County.”

UnityPoint Health Trinity said Fueling the Future will formalize an integrated health network comprised of public health, mental health, Muscatine County schools and college, community-based organizations and area employers.

