UnityPoint Health Trinity increases visitor limitations

(UnityPoint Health Trinity)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health Trinity announced it is increasing its current visitor limitations until further notice.

The decision was made to protect its patients and health care workers due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Quad Cities area.

UnityPoint Health Trinity said it recognizes there are times when having a visitor or family member is crucial. In these cases, visitors will be allowed based on the exceptions below beginning Thursday, July 16.

These exceptions apply to all inpatients and hospital locations of UnityPoint Health Trinity:

  • Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.
  • Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.
  • Patients who are at the end-of-life, or discussing end-of-life care decisions, may have two visitors.
  • Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.
  • Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have one visitor.
  • Minors under the age of 18 may have one visitor, parent, or guardian.
  • Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor stay in the surgical waiting area or ambulatory room until the procedure is finished. After speaking with the surgeon following the procedure, the visitor must leave the hospital as soon as possible.
  • Patients who have an appointment at a hospital-based clinic, laboratory, or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Room (ER), may have one person with them.

According to UnityPoint Health Trinity’s press release, visitors allowed based on the exceptions above and must stay in the patient’s room and wear a mask the entire time of their visit. Once the visitor leaves the patient room, they have to leave the hospital.

UnityPoint Health Trinity noted that visitors will not be allowed for patients with a pending or positive COVID-19 test. 

UnityPoint Health Trinity said these steps are important to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible. The hospital encourages the community to continue practicing social distancing, masking, and frequent hand-washing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

