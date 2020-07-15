Advertisement

White House, business leaders join forces to help workers train for in-demand jobs

By Jacqueline Policastro, Gray DC
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE WHITE HOUSE (Gray DC) - The Ad Council created the iconic campaigns of Smokey Bear, Vince & Larry the Crash Test Dummies, and McGruff the Crime Dog.

Now, their latest public service announcement (watch in video box above) is trying to inspire Americans who need a job.

The “Find Something New” campaign highlights Americans who are using skills-based education to start or switch careers. The PSAs will appear across the country on TV, online, and in print.

The White House and Ad Council say various media companies donated the time and space for the PSA to air.

More than 20 corporations and organizations funded the campaign.

“Find Something New” is the latest initiative of the White House American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. The executives of big businesses like Apple and IBM have a seat at the table. Presidential Advisor Ivanka Trump is co-chair.

“We were thinking, ‘How do we get people who’ve been marginalized, who are on the sidelines? How do we get them to re-enter the workforce, go through these apprenticeships, training programs, learn while you earn, and acquire the skills for great careers?’” said Trump.

In an exclusive interview with Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro, Trump says she doesn’t believe going to college is the right path for everyone.

When asked what kind of skills are in demand right now, Trump said, “We see employers from Walmart to Target hiring. There’s a tremendous demand in the tech space. These are for cloud computing, for IT entry-level positions [that] do not require college degrees. They require a form of credential and training.”

Trump is encouraging people to check out findsomethingnew.org. The website offers aptitude tests, a virtual career network, and information on resources for people struggling during unemployment.

Trump says the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board has been talking about alternative career paths for the past year before the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“[Then] COVID hit. The need is more important than ever. The content is the same, but we changed the tone and the messaging of the campaign,” explained Trump.

17.8 million Americans are out of work, but there are only 5.4 million job openings, according to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Judge halts execution amid claims inmate isn’t mentally fit

Updated: moments ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL TARM
A judge on Wednesday halted the execution of a man said to be suffering from dementia, who had been set to die by lethal injection in the federal government’s second execution after a 17-year hiatus.

National

Walmart, Sam’s Club requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

National Politics

Report: Kanye West’s White House bid is over

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Rapper Kanye West is dropping his plans for a 2020 presidential run, according to a new report.

Coronavirus

Study examines effectiveness of different kinds of masks

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
With so many different mask types out there, you may be wondering which ones are going to protect you and others the best. The answer may surprise you.

Latest News

National Politics

White House, business leaders join forces to help workers train for in-demand jobs

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
In an exclusive interview with Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro, Ivanka Trump says she doesn’t believe going to college is the right path for everyone.

National

UAE’s Mars orbiter launch from Japan delayed again by weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab world's first interplanetary mission.

National

Explosion threat eases at burning Navy warship in San Diego

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JULIE WATSON Associated Press
Days of battling flames deep within the USS Bonhomme Richard were bearing fruit and the blaze could be declared out sometime Wednesday.

National Politics

Mary Trump calls on president to resign

Updated: 1 hours ago
She said it in an interview tied to her tell-all book.

National

ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites ‘anti-Semitic’ comments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lynn Elber
The company's move was in response to remarks made by Cannon on a podcast in which he and Richard “Professor Griff” Griffith, the former Public Enemy member, discussed racial bias.

National Politics

Mary Trump calls for president to resign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Mary Trump speaks in her first interview since publishing a book about her family and uncle, President Donald Trump.