Whiteside County health officials: COVID-19 exposures at Whiskey Barrel Saloon
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A person who wasn’t showing COVID-19 symptoms but has tested positive may have exposed people at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Rock Falls, according to Whiteside County health officials.
Whiskey Barrel released a statement on Facebook on Tuesday announcing it’s working closely with the Whiteside County Health Department.
According to their news release, the exposures occurred after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 9 at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon.
Whiteside County health officials said they believe there is minimal risk to the majority of customers. However, others may have had more direct and prolonged contact and be at higher risk for developing or spreading COVID-19.
The Whiteside County Health Department and Whiskey Barrel advise everyone who visited the saloon during those times to take “special care” to monitor themselves for any symptoms of COVID-19. Health officials also ask you to reach out to the Whiteside County Health Department at 815-626-2230 at extension 1216.
Whiteside County health officials provided the following list of possible COVID-19 symptoms, which can develop 2-14 days after exposure:
- Fever or Chills
- Cough
- Shortness of Breath
- Nausea or Vomitting
- Headache
- Fatigue
- Sore Throat
- Diarehhea
- Loss of Taste or Smell
- Congestion or Runny Nose
- Muscle or Body Aches
