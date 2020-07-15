Advertisement

Whiteside County health officials: COVID-19 exposures at Whiskey Barrel Saloon

By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A person who wasn’t showing COVID-19 symptoms but has tested positive may have exposed people at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Rock Falls, according to Whiteside County health officials.

Whiskey Barrel released a statement on Facebook on Tuesday announcing it’s working closely with the Whiteside County Health Department.

According to their news release, the exposures occurred after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 9 at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon.

Whiteside County health officials said they believe there is minimal risk to the majority of customers. However, others may have had more direct and prolonged contact and be at higher risk for developing or spreading COVID-19.

The Whiteside County Health Department and Whiskey Barrel advise everyone who visited the saloon during those times to take “special care” to monitor themselves for any symptoms of COVID-19. Health officials also ask you to reach out to the Whiteside County Health Department at 815-626-2230 at extension 1216.

For the safety and health concern of all patrons and guests.... We have recently been informed by the Whiteside County...

Posted by Whiskey Barrel Saloon on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Whiteside County health officials provided the following list of possible COVID-19 symptoms, which can develop 2-14 days after exposure:

  • Fever or Chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of Breath
  • Nausea or Vomitting
  • Headache
  • Fatigue
  • Sore Throat
  • Diarehhea
  • Loss of Taste or Smell
  • Congestion or Runny Nose
  • Muscle or Body Aches

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

QC COVID-19 Coalition: Rock Island testing site extended to July 19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The QC COVID-19 Coalition held a briefing on Tuesday to share updates on the Quad Cities’ response to the pandemic.

News

Whiteside County health officials: COVID-19 exposures at Whiskey Barrel Saloon

Updated: 54 minutes ago
A person who wasn’t showing COVID-19 symptoms may have exposed people at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Rock Falls, according to Whiteside County health officials.

News

Davenport police give new details on person of interest in missing girl case

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Davenport Police Department has named Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, a convicted sex offender, as a person of interest in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

News

‘Pop-up’ COVID-19 test event scheduled for July 18 in Maquoketa

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
A “pop-up” Test Iowa site has been scheduled for Saturday, July 18 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

Latest News

News

Comet NEOWISE now visible after sunset

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Comet Neowise will now be visible in the evening sky for another week or so.

News

Hy-Vee, Bellevue University launch assistance program for Hy-Vee employees and immediate family

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Hy-Vee, Inc. announced it is partnering with Bellevue University in its new Hy-Vee Tuition Assistance Program.

News

Trinity Muscatine Public Health awarded $900,000 grant to help low-income families

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The funds will go towards the Fueling the Future program.

News

Volunteers use dogs in search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Volunteers use dogs in search for Breasia Terrell

News

QC COVID-19 Coalition: Rock Island testing site extended to July 19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Rock Island County health officials announced the testing site would be extended during a QC COVID-19 Coalition briefing.

News

Iowa officials report 368 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
Iowa Department of Public Health officials reported 368 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.