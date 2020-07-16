Advertisement

Beaux Arts 2020 Fall Art Fair canceled

Beaux Arts 2020 Fall Art Fair, scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13, has been canceled due to concerns of the coronavirus.
Beaux Arts 2020 Fall Art Fair, scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13, has been canceled due to concerns of the coronavirus.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Beaux Arts Fund Committee, Inc. said Thursday that the Art Fair scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13 had been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“The Committee, along with countless other organizations canceling yearly events, hopes that 2021 will allow us the freedom to continue our traditions,” the committee said in a media release.

“Please plan on attending the Spring Beaux Arts Fair on Mother’s Day weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport and the Fall Beaux Arts Fair, Sept. 11 and 12, 2021, on the Bechtel Plaza of the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. Admission is always free!”

Visit www.beauxartsfair.com and the Meet the Artist page for the 2020 list of artists and their websites for online shopping anytime until Spring 2021, the committee said in the release.

The Beaux Arts Fund Committee, Inc. is a nonprofit group of volunteers who donates all profits to the Figge Art Museum to help with educational programs.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa News

Visitors to Chicago from Iowa will be required to quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People traveling from Iowa and Oklahoma to Chicago will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines starting Friday.

News

Homeschooling in Iowa due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Home School Iowa organization says inquiries have increased 40 to 50 percent when compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Rock Island-Milan students will learn remotely for start of the school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rock Island-Milan students will learn remotely for the start of the school year, the school district said.

News

Tracking the Curve 7/15

Updated: 3 hours ago
TV6 continues to track the curve of the latest coronavirus cases and deaths in Illinois and Iowa.

Latest News

News

Davenport Police Chief to city council: Finding Breasia Terrell is priority

Updated: 4 hours ago
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski assured the Davenport City Council that finding 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, who went missing on Friday, is his department’s number one priority right now.

News

Davenport Police Chief to city council: Finding Breasia Terrell is priority

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
Chief Sikorski updated the Davenport City Council on the investigation of missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell at Wednesday's Committee of the Whole meeting.

News

Muscatine officers rescue woman from fire

Updated: 10 hours ago
Two Muscatine police officers rescued a woman from the inside of a burning home in Muscatine on Tuesday morning.

News

UnityPoint Health Trinity increases visitor limitations

Updated: 10 hours ago
UnityPoint Health Trinity announced it is increasing its current visitor limitations until further notice.

News

Alternating Currents and Be Downtown canceled, Downtown Davenport

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Downtown Davenport Partnership announced the cancellation of Alternating Currents and Be Downtown this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

News

Knox College shares plan to bring students back to campus this fall

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The president of Knox College announced plans on Wednesday to bring students back to campus this fall.