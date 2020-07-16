Beaux Arts 2020 Fall Art Fair canceled

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Beaux Arts Fund Committee, Inc. said Thursday that the Art Fair scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13 had been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“The Committee, along with countless other organizations canceling yearly events, hopes that 2021 will allow us the freedom to continue our traditions,” the committee said in a media release.

“Please plan on attending the Spring Beaux Arts Fair on Mother’s Day weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport and the Fall Beaux Arts Fair, Sept. 11 and 12, 2021, on the Bechtel Plaza of the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. Admission is always free!”

Visit www.beauxartsfair.com and the Meet the Artist page for the 2020 list of artists and their websites for online shopping anytime until Spring 2021, the committee said in the release.

The Beaux Arts Fund Committee, Inc. is a nonprofit group of volunteers who donates all profits to the Figge Art Museum to help with educational programs.

