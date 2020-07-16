Cloudier start to Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After patchy fog in the morning, clouds will slowly move out of the area. This afternoon we’re drying off from the rains yesterday. We’ll see mostly clear skies for a few hours into this evening. Tomorrow will start with clearer skies and expect partly cloudy skies into the afternoon. There is a chance for rain to make its way from the west, although it will be short lived. The attention now remains on the weekend with temperatures reaching the 90s again with the chance for heat index readings to near 100+ degrees. Stay hydrated this weekend!

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 85°. Wind: N/S 0-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 64°. Wind: S 0-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Warm. HIGH: 90°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.