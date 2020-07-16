Advertisement

Cloudier start to Thursday

Temperatures heating up this weekend
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After patchy fog in the morning, clouds will slowly move out of the area. This afternoon there will be a chance for an isolated shower, but for a majority we’re drying off from the rains yesterday. We’ll see mostly clear skies for a few hours into this evening. Tomorrow will start with clearer skies and expect partly cloudy skies into the afternoon. There is a chance for rain to make its way from the west, although it will be short lived. The attention now remains on the weekend with temperatures reaching the 90s again with the chance for heat index readings to near 100+ degrees. Stay hydrated this weekend!

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 85°. Wind: N/S 0-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 64°. Wind: S 0-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Warm. HIGH: 90°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain ending Wednesday evening. Fog could start off a warmer Thursday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Morning fog possible Thursday with 80s in the afternoon

Forecast

Thursday could start with fog but will end with sun and 80s!

Updated: 10 hours ago
A possibly foggy start to Thursday with sun in the afternoon.

Forecast

Showers & storms, with moderate to heavy rain possible today

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Storms with heavy rain possible into Wednesday

Forecast

Look for periods of moderate to heavy rain today

Updated: 21 hours ago
Look for periods of moderate to heavy rain today

Latest News

Forecast

Showers & storms, with moderate to heavy rain possible today

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:54 AM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
Storms with heavy rain possible into Wednesday

Forecast

Rain, some heavy, and STORMS arrive tonight

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Storms with heavy rain possible into Wednesday

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Heavy Rain Into Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
Heavy Rain likely Into Wednesday

Forecast

Sunshine and scattered clouds Tuesday--Rain arrives tonight

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
Storms with heavy rain later Tuesday into Wednesday

Forecast

A sun/cloud mix today, then storms and heavy rain likely tonight

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:36 AM CDT
Look for a sun/cloud mix today, followed by increasing cloudiness with storms developing this evening, and heavy rain likely overnight.

Forecast

A quiet Monday night followed by heat and humidity Tuesday with storms late.

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Storms with heavy rain later Tuesday into Wednesday