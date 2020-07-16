CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police searching for retail theft suspects
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a retail theft at Office Max on June 30.
Police say two suspects - a male and a female - stole a laptop, printer, karaoke microphone, and other items with a total retail value of $1,280.
They left the area in a white regular cab, Dodge Ram truck, according to police.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.
