Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in East Moline shooting

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is looking for a woman wanted in connection with a shooting that left one person injured earlier this month.

Candice Leshoure, 36, is wanted on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

She is 5-feet-7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is considered Armed and Dangerous.

Police ask anyone with information as to her whereabouts to call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in East Moline shooting

Updated: 21 minutes ago
East Moline police have obtained an arrest warrant for Candice C. Leshoure, 36, of East Moline, for one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.

News

CRIMES STOPPERS: Man wanted on charges in Rock Island, Davenport

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Rock Island Police Department on Monday released the name of a man who they say struck a squad car, motorcycle and another vehicle early Sunday in the Rock Island District.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police searching for retail theft suspects

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Moline police say two suspects - a male and a female - stole a laptop, printer, karaoke microphone and other items from Office Max on June 30.

News

Search for Breasia Terrell expands to Clinton County

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Davenport police held a press conference Thursday morning, this time in Clinton County, in the search for Breasia Terrell.

Latest News

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on charges in Rock Island, Davenport

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Adrian Neeley, 33, is wanted by Rock Island police and Davenport police on multiple charges.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police searching for retail theft suspects

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Moline Police Department is investigating a retail theft at Office Max on June 30.

News

Iowa health officials report 701 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The state says a total of 27,353 patients have recovered from the virus in Iowa.

News

Illinois health officials announce 1,257 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 157,950 cases, including 7,251 deaths.

News

Schnucks requiring customers to wear face masks effective July 20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The stores still encourage customers to limit visits to one shopper per household when possible.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 20 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials said there are 15 patients being hospitalized.