CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is looking for a woman wanted in connection with a shooting that left one person injured earlier this month.

Candice Leshoure, 36, is wanted on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

She is 5-feet-7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is considered Armed and Dangerous.

Police ask anyone with information as to her whereabouts to call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.