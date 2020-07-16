CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on charges in Rock Island, Davenport

(KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Adrian Neeley, 33, is wanted by Rock Island police on a charge of aggravated fleeing/eluding. Police say he struck a squad car, motorcycle, and another vehicle June 28 in the Rock Island District.

He is also wanted by Davenport police on charges of intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. Police say he fired a gun into a home in February.

He 5-feet-8 inches tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

