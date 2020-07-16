Davenport Police: At least one injured after shots fired at NorthPark Mall

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police said at least one person is injured after a shots fired incident at NorthPark Mall late Thursday afternoon.

Police said the call came in around 5:15 p.m.

In this photo, you can see multiple Davenport police vehicles parked outside J.C. Penney.

Davenport police responded to NorthPark Mall on Thursday after a call came in about shots fired. (KWQC)

Iowa State patrol and Eldridge police have also responded.

TV6 has a crew close by and is working to find out more information.

Large police presence at NorthPark Mall after one injured in shooting Posted by KWQC TV6 News on Thursday, July 16, 2020

