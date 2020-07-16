Davenport Police: At least one injured after shots fired at NorthPark Mall
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police said at least one person is injured after a shots fired incident at NorthPark Mall late Thursday afternoon.
Police said the call came in around 5:15 p.m.
In this photo, you can see multiple Davenport police vehicles parked outside J.C. Penney.
Iowa State patrol and Eldridge police have also responded.
