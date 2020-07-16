Genesis holding its annual ‘Pack the Bus’ drive this August

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Genesis Health System will be holding its annual "Pack the Bus'' drive this August to help students in the Quad Cities area get the school supplies they need.

“This has been a disruptive year in our families with loss of jobs and income, furloughs, anxiety about what may come and changes in school routines. We are hopeful that the Genesis ‘Pack the Bus’ campaign can assist families and the schools again this year,” said Genesis Business Intelligence Center Director and “Pack the Bus” Coordinator Shirley Gusta, in a news release.

“There is never enough funding for schools to provide everything students need. We hope our own Genesis employees and the general public can help fill some of the gaps in supplies. This effort could mean a lot to families that may be struggling more this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Genesis Health System debuted “Pack the Bus” last year. Volunteers said they collected thousands of school supplies into 136 boxes and delivered them to 10 school districts. They said the effort was so successful they decided to do it again this year.

“None of us could have imagined the tremendous response we received from our Genesis employees and community,” said Gusta. “This year, we anticipate the needs of families and school districts will be even greater because of the many challenges brought by COVID-19.”

Donations will be collected at school buses parked at the following locations August 3 to August 6:

GMC-East Campus, Monday, August 3, at the parking lot close to Rusholme Street, between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building.

GMC-West Campus, Tuesday, August 4, at the north side/Central Park Avenue parking lot, near the atrium.

GMC-Silvis Campus, Wednesday, August 5, in the corner of the main parking lot

North Scott Foods, Eldridge, Thursday, August 6

Donations will be collected each day from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the locations above. Genesis Health System said social distancing and infection prevention will be practiced at each collection site.

Here are suggested items being requested by the schools:

Highlighters

Facial Tissues

Dry Erase Markers

#2 Pencils & Pencil Boxes

Crayons

Bleach Wipes

Glue Sticks

Washable Markers

Hand Sanitizer

Spiral Notebooks – Wide Lined

Elmer’s Liquid Glue

Scissors

Colored Pencils

Art Brushes

3-Ring Binders

2-Pocket Folders

Table Top Easels

Individual Pencil Sharpeners

Red Ink Pens

Scotch Tape

Tabbed Dividers for 3 Ring Binders

Zip Lock Bags

Loose-Leaf Notebook Paper

Note Cards

Mechanical Pencils

AAA Batteries

Headphones (not earbuds)

Backpacks

