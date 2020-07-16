Advertisement

Genesis holding its annual ‘Pack the Bus’ drive this August

By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Genesis Health System will be holding its annual "Pack the Bus'' drive this August to help students in the Quad Cities area get the school supplies they need.

“This has been a disruptive year in our families with loss of jobs and income, furloughs, anxiety about what may come and changes in school routines. We are hopeful that the Genesis ‘Pack the Bus’ campaign can assist families and the schools again this year,” said Genesis Business Intelligence Center Director and “Pack the Bus” Coordinator Shirley Gusta, in a news release. 

“There is never enough funding for schools to provide everything students need. We hope our own Genesis employees and the general public can help fill some of the gaps in supplies. This effort could mean a lot to families that may be struggling more this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Genesis Health System debuted “Pack the Bus” last year. Volunteers said they collected thousands of school supplies into 136 boxes and delivered them to 10 school districts. They said the effort was so successful they decided to do it again this year.

“None of us could have imagined the tremendous response we received from our Genesis employees and community,” said Gusta. “This year, we anticipate the needs of families and school districts will be even greater because of the many challenges brought by COVID-19.”

Donations will be collected at school buses parked at the following locations August 3 to August 6:

  • GMC-East Campus, Monday, August 3, at the parking lot close to Rusholme Street, between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building.
  • GMC-West Campus, Tuesday, August 4, at the north side/Central Park Avenue parking lot, near the atrium.
  • GMC-Silvis Campus, Wednesday, August 5, in the corner of the main parking lot
  • North Scott Foods, Eldridge, Thursday, August 6

Donations will be collected each day from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the locations above. Genesis Health System said social distancing and infection prevention will be practiced at each collection site.

Here are suggested items being requested by the schools:

  • Highlighters
  • Facial Tissues
  • Dry Erase Markers
  • #2 Pencils & Pencil Boxes
  • Crayons
  • Bleach Wipes
  • Glue Sticks
  • Washable Markers
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Spiral Notebooks – Wide Lined
  • Elmer’s Liquid Glue
  • Scissors
  • Colored Pencils
  • Art Brushes
  • 3-Ring Binders
  • 2-Pocket Folders
  • Table Top Easels
  • Individual Pencil Sharpeners
  • Red Ink Pens
  • Scotch Tape
  • Tabbed Dividers for 3 Ring Binders
  • Zip Lock Bags
  • Loose-Leaf Notebook Paper
  • Note Cards
  • Mechanical Pencils
  • AAA Batteries
  • Headphones (not earbuds)
  • Backpacks

Genesis holding its annual 'Pack the Bus' drive this August

