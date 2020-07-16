Hawkeyes moving full steam ahead towards season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa head coach, Kirk Ferentz, says that the Hawkeyes are moving ahead at full speed, with the assumption that the season will be played, despite not knowing what the future holds.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Ferentz stated that they have changed nearly every aspect with how they are handling summer workouts. Players are working out in small groups while being physically spaced out. Normally, skill position players would be running 7-on-7 drills, but now are limited to just 1-on-1 route running. Even things like meal programs have been changed to take home food, so that players are not congregating together in the facilities.

Ferentz says, “really our biggest challenge is when the players leave the building.” The program has seen multiple people in and around the program, but all have only had minor symptoms, with no one needing to be hospitalized.

The Hawkeye coach also says that he is behind the Big 10′s decision to limit the season to just conference matchups, but is disappointed in not being able to face off against the in state schools. Ferentz says that the games between the Northern Iowa Panthers and Iowa State Cyclones are not only important to the schools, but the the entire state.

Iowa is currently set to begin the 2020 season on September 18th at Minnesota.

