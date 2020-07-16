High School Playoff Baseball 7-14-20

Jeremiah Chapman is the only black player on his high school baseball team in Charles City, IA. He went through his first real racist experience while playing a baseball game against rival school Waverly-Shell Rock. Fans in the outfield started by taunting his white teammate who Jeremiah came to the aid off and told to ignore the fans. It was then they switched their attention towards him by calling him Colin Kapernick, telling him to go back to the fields (slave fields), and chanted Trump 2020 then finally telling him he should have been George Floyd. A comment that did more than hurt Jeremiah. Now his family is calling for change so something like this never happens to anyone again.