Illinois health officials announce 1,257 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,257 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cook County – 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Cumberland County – 1 female 80s

- Effingham County – 1 female 80s

- Kane County – 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

- Lake County – 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- McHenry County – 1 female 70s

- Ogle County – 1 male 60s

- St. Clair County – 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Union County – 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Whiteside County – 1 male 80s

- Will County – 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County – 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

IDPH is reporting a total of 157,950 cases, including 7,251 deaths.

Since Wednesday afternoon, laboratories have reported 43,006 tests for a total of 2,122,607.

Health officials said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 9–July 15 is 3.1%.

As of Wednesday night, 1,434 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH said 311 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.