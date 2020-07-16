Iowa health officials report 701 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 701 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa on Thursday, including 18 more deaths.

Health officials are now reporting a total of 36,737 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa, including 777 deaths.

A total of 8,147 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 392,912.

The state is also reporting 251 Iowans have recovered over the last 24 hours. A total of 27,353 patients have recovered from the virus in Iowa.

Health officials said there are 195 patients being hospitalized, with 30 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 65 of them are in the ICU and 34 are on ventilators.

