Advertisement

Knox College shares plan to bring students back to campus this fall

(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The president of Knox College announced plans on Wednesday to bring students back to campus this fall.

In an email to the community, Knox College President Teresa Amott said, “While the news accounts show rising COVID-19 infections in many states, our local situation here in Knox County and throughout Illinois does meet the conditions set forth by public health agencies for starting the school year together on campus in a responsible manner.”

Amott said those conditions require new ways of teaching, learning, campus schedules, protocols to help address health risks, and new rules for athletics and student activities.

“Preparations for the return to in-person instruction in the fall are well underway. All students who wish to return to campus for in-person learning may do so, though students may also continue their Knox education remotely. Our fall academic calendar will remain the same, but we will see changes and adaptation to the challenges of our new environment.”

You can read the full email from Amott with more information about the fall plans on the Knox College website.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AMBER Alerts explained: Breasia Terrell’s sent days after going missing and accidentally cancelled

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
On Wednesday, July 15th an AMBER Alert went out for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell who has been missing since Friday, July 10th.

VOD Recordings

AMBER Alerts explained:

Updated: 1 hour ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Genesis holding its annual ‘Pack the Bus’ drive this August

Updated: 1 hours ago
Genesis Health System will be holding its annual "Pack the Bus'' drive this August

News

Genesis holding its annual ‘Pack the Bus’ drive this August

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Donations will be collected at specific locations from August 3 to August 6.

Latest News

News

Moline man charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Moline man was arrested Tuesday after Bettendorf police say he assaulted and sexually abused a 14-year-old girl in June.

News

Free diaper drive-through event Wednesday in Davenport

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Galena man fatally shot Tuesday in rural Hanover

Updated: 4 hours ago
A 47-year-old Galena man was fatally shot Tuesday night during a confrontation in rural Hanover.

News

Davenport officials: Amber Alert still active for missing Iowa 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

Updated: 4 hours ago
An Amber Alert has been issued in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

News

Alternating Currents and Be Downtown canceled, Downtown Davenport campaign launched

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Downtown Davenport Partnership is launching its new campaign called the Front Porch Project.

News

UnityPoint Health Trinity increases visitor limitations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
UnitPoint Health Trinity said the decision was made to protect its patients and health care workers.