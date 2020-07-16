Knox College shares plan to bring students back to campus this fall

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The president of Knox College announced plans on Wednesday to bring students back to campus this fall.

In an email to the community, Knox College President Teresa Amott said, “While the news accounts show rising COVID-19 infections in many states, our local situation here in Knox County and throughout Illinois does meet the conditions set forth by public health agencies for starting the school year together on campus in a responsible manner.”

Amott said those conditions require new ways of teaching, learning, campus schedules, protocols to help address health risks, and new rules for athletics and student activities.

“Preparations for the return to in-person instruction in the fall are well underway. All students who wish to return to campus for in-person learning may do so, though students may also continue their Knox education remotely. Our fall academic calendar will remain the same, but we will see changes and adaptation to the challenges of our new environment.”

You can read the full email from Amott with more information about the fall plans on the Knox College website.

