Schnucks requiring customers to wear face masks effective July 20

Employees will offer complimentary face masks to customers in need
(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KWQC) - Schnucks announced it will require customers to wear face masks while shopping in its stores beginning Monday, July 20.

In a news release, Schnucks said the requirement will take place at all 113 of its locations in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana and Wisconsin. The requirement will include exceptions for young children and those with medical conditions who are unable to wear a face mask.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved quickly to respond to the ever-changing environment and prioritize safety and cleanliness in our stores,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck, in the release. “We have been monitoring this situation closely, and given the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the regions we serve, we believe requiring masks for teammates, vendors and, now, customers is in the best interest of public safety. We understand that there are a variety of opinions about masks, however the CDC and other health experts are aligned on the benefits of facial coverings in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”

Schnucks said it will provide complimentary masks -- one per customer -- for a limited time while supplies last to customers who need to shop but do not have a face mask at the time.

The stores still encourage customers to limit visits to one shopper per household when possible and to social distance while shopping..

Schnucks said signs will be posted at every store entrance informing customers of the face mask requirement and directing those without one to request a mask from the first Schnucks teammate they see upon entering the store.

According to Schnucks, its stores will have teammates available to greet customers at each entrance from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, and during designated senior hours. These teammates will be there to help customers understand their new face mask requirement, offering masks to those without one and be sanitizing shopping carts.

Schnucks said between Thursday and Monday, it will train its teammates on these protocols.

If customers do not wish to shop inside its stores, customers can utilize Schnucks Delivers for curbside pickup at certain locations or choose to have orders delivered to their homes by visiting SchnucksDelivers.com

Safety update for our customers: Monday, 7/20, we will be requiring customers to wear a face covering while shopping...

Posted by Schnucks on Thursday, July 16, 2020

