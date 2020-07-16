Search for Breasia Terrell expands to Clinton County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police held a press conference Thursday morning, this time in Clinton County, in the search for Breasia Terrell.

Major Jeff Bladel started by saying investigators weren’t releasing any new details on the investigation except that newly developed information lead their search efforts to the Camanche/Clinton area.

Bladel also called attention back to a maroon vehicle, a 2007 Chevy Impala, seized belonging to Henry Earl Dinkins, the person of interest in Terrell’s disappearance.

Police are asking for the public to study that vehicle and think back on if they saw it between 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 9th and noon on Friday, July 10th.

Davenport police released new details on Tuesday about Henry E. Dinkins, a person of interest in the cases of missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. (KWQC)

Police are asking for the public to call in any information to Davenport Police at 563-326-6125.

How You Can Help

Volunteers are also welcomed and asked to report to Low Moor Community Center, 211 3rd Avenue, Low Moor, Iowa, where both Scott County and Clinton County organizations are organizing the search.

“The family is hurting. We need whatever we can for public support,”

Police are currently working with Family Resources to help the family during this difficult time.

Anyone who would like to know how to help the family is encouraged to call 866-921-3354.

