Southern California Tour: San Diego, Joshua Tree, & Palm Springs

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Earlier this year, Paula hosted a Holiday Vacations group tour to So-Cal that returned to the Quad Cities just days before California’s governor announced the COVID lockdown.

This part one of the “California Dreamin'” tour video features the following highlights:

  • Many San Diego military attractions
  • Salute to Bob Hope
  • Old Town San Diego
  • Joshua Tree National Park
  • Skull Rock
  • Palm Springs

