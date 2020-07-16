Southern California Tour: San Diego, Joshua Tree, & Palm Springs
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)
Earlier this year, Paula hosted a Holiday Vacations group tour to So-Cal that returned to the Quad Cities just days before California’s governor announced the COVID lockdown.
This part one of the “California Dreamin'” tour video features the following highlights:
- Many San Diego military attractions
- Salute to Bob Hope
- Old Town San Diego
- Joshua Tree National Park
- Skull Rock
- Palm Springs
