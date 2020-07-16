Southern California Tour: Santa Barbara & Los Angeles

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Earlier this year, Paula hosted a Holiday Vacations group tour to So-Cal that returned to the Quad Cities just days before California’s governor announced the COVID lockdown.

This part two of the “California Dreamin'” tour video features the following highlights:

Old Mission Santa Barbara

Public Market

La Brea Tar Pits

Warner Bros. Tour

Hollywood Walk of Fame

