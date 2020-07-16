United Way holds ‘Stock the Schools’ drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - United Way of the Quad Cities partnered with the First Day Project to collect school supplies for students.

During its “Stock the Schools” drive on Thursday at the Quad City Times, many people dropped off pencils, notebooks, scissors, glue sticks and a list of other items.

United Way said it will continue collecting school supplies through the rest of July at the Davenport Community School District Building.

