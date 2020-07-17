Advertisement

Alex Trebek gives cancer update

Plus announces upcoming Jeopardy! "vault" episodes & he's written a book!
STILL IMAGE: Alex Trebek speaking in a video posted to Jeopardy!'s Twitter page
STILL IMAGE: Alex Trebek speaking in a video posted to Jeopardy!'s Twitter page (WTVG)
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(KWQC) -

It was 16 months ago that Alex Trebek revealed his Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. This week, the Jeopardy! host gave an update on the status of his health and revealed some other interesting details about the game show and how he’s spent his time in quarantine. Watch the video above.

A gray-bearded Trebek looks fit and healthy in the video even admitting that he “often takes the opportunity to grow some facial hair” during breaks in the production schedule.

“I’m doing well,” he said. “I’ve been continuing my treatment, and it is paying off — though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good; I’m feeling great. In fact, during the break from the studio I even wrote a book that will be coming out July 21st.”

He offered no details about the book but said he’s been busy doing recordings at his home for “openings for some very special Jeopardy! episodes. For the first time ever, we are going to open the Jeopardy! vaults and take a look at some of our favorite episodes.”

These old “vault” episodes begin airing on Monday, July 20th, and will continue through August 14th. Jeopardy! is on KWQC-TV6 weekdays at 4:30 p.m. Watch a classic promo for the Jeopardy! vault below.

Trebek wrapped by expressing excitement about returning to the studio to begin a new 37th season in September. His final message: “Meanwhile, my wish for all of you: Stay safe.”

