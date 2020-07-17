Becoming Unoffendable

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) -

It seems we’ve reached a time in our society where people easily become offended. Are we just a bunch of “snowflakes”? Dr. Derek Ball of QC Marriage & Family Counseling Service in Rock Island comes back to PSL to address all sides of the “offensive” issue. Watch the video to learn therapeutic methods including:

It’s hard it is on relationships when you easily become offended

Learning that forgiveness for offenses is much healthier

It’s possible to train yourself to become “UNOFFENDABLE”!

QC Marriage & Family Counseling Service / 1800 3rd Avenue, Suite 512 / Rock Island, IL, / Phone (309) 786 - 4491

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.