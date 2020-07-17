Advertisement

Becoming Unoffendable

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) -

It seems we’ve reached a time in our society where people easily become offended. Are we just a bunch of “snowflakes”? Dr. Derek Ball of QC Marriage & Family Counseling Service in Rock Island comes back to PSL to address all sides of the “offensive” issue. Watch the video to learn therapeutic methods including:

  • It’s hard it is on relationships when you easily become offended
  • Learning that forgiveness for offenses is much healthier
  • It’s possible to train yourself to become “UNOFFENDABLE”!

QC Marriage & Family Counseling Service / 1800 3rd Avenue, Suite 512 / Rock Island, IL, / Phone (309) 786 - 4491

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Renegade Kombucha

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Looking for something healthy yet refreshing to sip on these hot summer days? Enter Renegade Kombucha--freshly brewed in small batches by an Iowa woman---and available at the Freight House Farmer's Market!

Paula Sands Live

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
A popular bakery chain that got its start in Las Vegas has opened a franchise in the Quad Cities. Nothing Bundt Cakes, which sells bundt cakes in a variety of sizes and flavors, is selling moist, delectable cakes at 3020 East 53rd Street in Davenport.

News

Two suspects in South Carolina homicide arrested in Sterling Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
A man and a woman who police say are suspects in a homicide in South Carolina were arrested early Friday in Sterling, Illinois, Lee County Sheriff John Simonton confirmed.

News

Scott County sheriff’s deputies on scene of shooting in Riverdale early Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured on South Bellingham Street in Riverdale.

Latest News

Crime

Two suspects in South Carolina homicide arrested in Sterling Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A man and a woman who police say are suspects in a homicide in South Carolina were arrested early Friday in Sterling, Illinois, Lee County Sheriff John Simonton confirmed.

Breaking

Scott County sheriff’s deputies on scene of shooting in Riverdale early Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured on South Bellingham Street in Riverdale.

News

Volunteers invited to help search for Breasia Terrell on Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Low Moor Community Center, 211 3rd Ave in Low Moor, Iowa.

News

QC COVID-19 Coalition: Increase in Scott County ambulance transports

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The QC COVID-19 Coalition held a briefing to share updates on the Quad Cities’ response to the pandemic.

News

First Alert Day: Saturday and Sunday 7/18-19 for extreme heat and humidity

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Temperatures in the 90s and dew points in the 70s will lead to heat indexes above 100 degrees Saturday and possibly Sunday, as well!

News

Comet NEOWISE now visible after sunset

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Comet Neowise will now be visible in the evening sky for another week or so.