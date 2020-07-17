Bix Jazz Festival Goes Virtual

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Steve Trainor from the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Society joins PSL to talk about this year’s annual jazz event which--due to COVID--has gone virtual! Instead of cancelling, the society wanted to just have a free event this year and look forward to the 50th anniversary year in in August of 2021! Therefore, world-class jazz will be as close to your smartphone, laptop, or TV screen!

What you need to know:

Dates: July 31st & August 1st

Time: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Cost: FREE!

Tune in: Bix You Tube channel (revealed at the society’s website by July 31st)

The 49th annual Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival will feature three bands on the Bix YouTube channel. Look on the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Society site or the Facebook page for the link to the correct YouTube channel.

This memorial society will be accepting donations to help offset the costs of providing this virtual fest, plus their usual sponsorships of music scholarships and programs. Donations are not required to participate. But the group appreciates your support during this time. You can send a check to BBMS, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, Ia. 52801. B.B.M.S. is a non-profit organization and donations are tax-deductible. Or, if you like, call the B.B.M.S, office, (563) 324-7170, for the various donor levels or check our website on the Sponsorship Opportunities page.

Special thanks to Carl Sutcliffe who designed & supplied the Virtual Bix Jazz Festival imagery all the way from Canada! 🇨🇦🎶🎨 Posted by Bix Society on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

