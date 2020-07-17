Comfy Thursday evening. Heat & Humidity build on Friday!

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Today will start the return of heat with highs this afternoon in the upper 80s to low 90s, feeling like the mid-90s. It’s not until tomorrow though that the humidity will take a better, widespread strike and heat index readings will reach the triple digits. Sunday temperatures will drop to the upper 80s, but with dew points still in the mid 70s it will feel near 100. These factors, extreme heat and humidity, take us to initiate a FIRST ALERT DAY on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 7 PM. Today’s the best day out of the next 3 if you need to stay outdoors for a longer period of time. Saturday afternoon will have mostly clear skies. Overnight into Sunday a cold front will approach the area, bringing increased chances for showers and storms.

FRIDAY: Morning fog, partly cloudy. HIGH: 89°. Heat indexes: 90°-95°+. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 74°. Wind: S 0-10 mph.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY Hot and humid, mostly sunny. HIGH: 93°. Heat Indexes: 100°-105°+. Wind: S 5-15 mph

