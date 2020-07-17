Davenport Superintendent reacts to Iowa Governor proclamation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dr. Robert Kobylski, the superintendent for Davenport Community Schools, spoke one-on-one with TV6 hours after Governor Kim Reynolds released a proclamation for schools' "Return to Learn" plan.

"We've grown quite concerned with the recent surge in transmission rates in Scott County in particular," Kobylski said.

The superintendent said school staff had been looking at plans for students to report to school either fully online at the start of the school year or through a hybrid model with students coming to classrooms one or two days a week.

"That's where we were this morning, but, now, we are going to have to circle back and get more information from the state officials based on the Governor's proclamation," he said.

Friday morning, Gov. Reynolds issued a proclamation requiring Iowa public schools to plan for all students to return in the fall while giving some options for parents to choose a remote or in-person plan.

"You seem concerned," said TV6's David Nelson while interviewing Kobylski.

"I'm concerned in the sense that I've had numerous conversations with Scott County health officials. We know that there is a surge in covid cases," said Kobylski.

"We know the terminology used by the health officials is the transmission rate is unstable and it's excelling so that leaves me very concerned not only for the health and safety of our students but our overall community."

Kobylski said he hopes that once the district gets more details from the Governor's proclamation, he hopes local health officials will have more say in what type of instruction the district is allowed to give keeping students and teachers safe and health.

"I think we have learned the hard way there is no feasible way of eliminating the risks. we can certainly mitigate the risks by lowering the density of student sin classroom, by wearing masks."

He went on to say, "I'm concerned our mitigation efforts are going to be compromised if the state is going to require us to have full face to face instruction for the amount of time they were suggesting this morning. "

Kobylski said the district is working with Mediacom in identifying and installing services for families who have not had access to broadband.

He also discussed how the district has ramped up training for teachers in delivering instruction online.

Nelson asked Kobylski if he's concerned about running out of time in getting plans together.

"That is a deep concern," said Kobylski. "As I've mentioned before, we've had 100's of people working on our return to learn plan and much of that return to learn plan is predicated on social distancing and online resources for our students. […] If we have to go to an environment where we have 26/28 students in a class, we may to require masks. That would mean we'd have to order all those masks and have them ready […] We've placed orders but we don't have a lot of time to place additional orders and expect delivery."

When asked what the district needs now, Kobylski answered, "Clarity."

"From a district perspective, we just need the state to say, these are what our expectations are, this is what you must do, this is what you cannot do, and not moving the goal post along the way. It feels a little bit that way right now like that. the ground seems to shifting quite a bit."

"Nothing is more frustrating than spending weeks and hours of professional time putting together return to learn plans and having an announcement time in the middle of July that sends us off in a direction we weren't anticipating."

Kobylski touched on staffing levels say they are where they need to be. But, he is concerned about how to support teachers who have other personal responsibilities and health concerns.

"We are certainly not going to put any of our employees in harms way," he said.

Davenport Community Schools starts the 2020-2021 school year August 24th.

