Dixon police arrest, charge 2 men in March shooting investigation

By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Dixon Police Department has arrested and charged two men after investigating a shooting that happened in March.

Police responded to the shooting at approximately 3:44 a.m. on March 18 in the 1300 block of West Fourth Street, where a 28-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were shot by gunfire. Both victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they found the residence of the woman had been struck with multiple rounds of gunfire. Investigators said the shooting appears to be drug related.

After further investigation, police said they were able to identify several people involved in the shooting incident.

Eric L. Thompson, 26, of Chicago, was arrested in Rockford on July 10, police said. The US Marshals Service took him into custody and transported him to the DIxon Police Department. Thompson has been charged with with attempted murder, (2 counts), being a Class X Felony, Aggravated Battery, (2 Counts), being a Class X Felony, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, being a Class 1 Felony.

Clarence W. Prather, 32, of Dixon, was arrested in Dixon on July 16, police said. Prather was noticed of the charges while incarcerated at the Lee County Jail from a previous case, unrelated to the infestation, officials said. Prather has been charged with attempted murder, (2 Counts), being a Class X Felony, Aggravated Battery, (2 Counts), being a Class X Felony, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, being a Class 1 Felony.

Dixon police said both Eric L. Thompson (left) and Clarence W. Prather (right) have been arrested and charged.
Dixon police said both Eric L. Thompson (left) and Clarence W. Prather (right) have been arrested and charged.(KWQC)

Dixon police said the investigation is ongoing.

