First Alert Day: Saturday and Sunday 7/18-19 for extreme heat and humidity

Heat indexes likely to be well into the triple digits Saturday!
High heat and humidity for the weekend!
High heat and humidity for the weekend!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 7pm both days due to extreme heat and humidity. High temps in the low 90s Friday along with dew points in the 70s will allow for heat indexes of 100 to 110+. Highs in the upper 80s Sunday along with the high humidity will yield heat indexes from 95 to 100+. All portions of the viewing area will be subject to the extreme heat and humidity. Along with the high heat indexes during the daytimes, a line of possibly strong thunderstorms will pass through the QCA late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

