DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Lorrie Beaman, Director of The Freight House Farmer’s Market, joins PSL to share the latest on the newly renovated indoor space of the QCA marketplace. Even though we all enjoy the vibe and variety from the vendors in the outdoor market, it’s really nice to be able to escape whether it’s into some air-conditioning or to avoid getting soaked on a rainy day!

Beaman explains that the expansion and renovation was possible because of the kindness of the Scott County Regional Authority. The market has been completely re-imagined with a rustic concept/design that ultimately provides many more options beyond shopping including a cafe where patrons can enjoy coffee and more. There are 25 different vendors inside including a “flex space” which will rotate vendors throughout the seasons.

Freight House Farmer’s Market / 421 West River Drive / Davenport, IA / Facebook Page / Open: Wed 4-8 p.m. Sat 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

