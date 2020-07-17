Advertisement

Nothing Bundt Cakes

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

There’s a new sweet spot in the Quad Cities! Heather Sowards joins PSL from her store, Nothing Bundt Cakes, on East 53rd Street in Davenport.

Paula raves about the delicious, moist cakes available in four different sizes: 10″, 8″, bundtlets, and bundtinis. Endless options in terms of stacking, decorations, and special occasion design are available. Cakes are baked daily and each recipe uses the finest ingredients such as real eggs, butter and cream cheese to create cake perfection. The retail space also offers other products--mostly in the “gift” category.

Nine regular flavors are on the menu including Red Velvet, Classic Vanilla, White Chocolate Raspberry, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Marble, and Confetti. Feature flavors rotate seasonally---currently it is Lemon Raspberry. Customers can order online, stop in at the store, or call for more information.

Nothing Bundt Cakes / 3020 East 53rd Street / Davenport, IA / Ph. 563-396-1390 / Facebook

Posted by Nothing Bundt Cakes on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

