QC COVID-19 Coalition: Increase in Scott County ambulance transports

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The QC COVID-19 Coalition held a briefing on Thursday to share updates on the Quad Cities’ response to the pandemic.

Current COVID-19 case count:

Scott County – Total of 1,203

Total deaths in Scott County: 10

Rock Island County – 20 new cases since Wednesday; total of 1,285

Currently in hospital: 15

Total deaths in Rock Island County: 30

During the briefing, Linda Frederiksen, Executive Director of Medic EMS in Scott County, said she has noticed an increase in not only positive COVID-19 patients, but also in ambulance transports for those patients.

Frederiksen said from March 1 to July 15, their dispatch center called 980 Isolation alerts, and transported 66 patients who were positive with COVID-19.

Here is a monthly breakdown of those 66 transports:

· March: 7 transports, or 11 percent

· April: 21 transports, or 32 percent

· May: 8 transports, or 12 percent

· June: 8 transports, or 12 percent

· July 1-15: 22 transports or 33 percent

Frederiksen said this means they’ve done a higher percentage of ambulance transports the first 15 days of July than in any other full month.

“If we keep this pace up for July and do an additional 22 transports, that will bring July’s total to 44 transports, which would be 50 percent of overall transports (projected at 88) since March 1,” Frederiksen said in a news release. “This is not the direction we were hoping for.”

“All hospitals have requested that we have a mask or face covering on all incoming patients transported by ambulance, no matter what the reason for transport; we have started this week, and hopefully this might help with increasing case counts.

Moline Fire Deputy Chief EMS Travis Noyd also spoke during the briefing and mentioned how some medical procedures had to be altered due to COVID-19.

“As more was learned about the COVID-19 some medical procedures also had to be altered or withheld for the safety of responders,” Noyd said in the news release. “Protocol changes have increased stress for the responders as they alter care while producing consistent patient care as prior to the pandemic.”

The Moline Fire Department said it has had 18 confirmed COVID-19 transports since March 12.

Here is a breakdown of those transports

· March: 2 transports, or 11 percent

· April: 10 transports, or 55 percent

· May: 2 transports, or 11 percent

· June: 3 transports, or 16 percent

· July: 1 transport, or 5 percent

“How we respond to daily calls is the obvious difficulty; however, how we train also has taken a hit,” Noyd said. “As cities and businesses closed so too did training, such as the combined training the Moline Fire Department was holding with the Moline Police Department. Joint Rescue Task Force training with Moline Police was halted in the middle of exercises as gathering limitations and close proximity rules prohibited drills. EMS training and continuing education has morphed, much like school, into online and remote learning as we are challenged to find effective training with limited “face” time. "

“Through it all, we continue to learn and modify our response and care. Currently, we have “settled” into a fairly normal pattern of care; however, we continue to remain diligent while protecting our patients and ourselves.”

