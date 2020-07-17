Advertisement

Renegade Kombucha

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 17, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

One of the healthiest beverages you can drink---that is also refreshing during the hot, summer season--is kombucha. Meet a lady that makes it fresh in Iowa and sells it at the Freight House Farmer’s Market in Davenport: Sarah Underberg, of Agri-Cultured Foods, is the maker of Renegade Kombucha.

Kombucha is a fermented tea that contains healthy probiotics that is commonly associated with the maintenance of proper gut health and digestions. But kombucha (and other fermented foods) offer myriad other potential benefits to health including organ detoxification, inflammation reduction, and increases to the immune system.

Renegade Kombucha is freshly made in small batches and is available 14 flavor varieties. Additionally, Agri-Cultured produces other fermented food products available at their indoor booth: kimchi, pickles, and sauerkraut. See all at:

Freight House Farmer’s Market/ 421 W. River Drive / Davenport, IA Open: Wed 4-8 p.m. Sat 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Agri-Cultured/ 445 Maple St. / Waukee, IA / Facebook page / Call (319) 400-2465

Picture below depicting Agri-Cultured Renegade Kombucha space at Freight House Farmer’s Market in Davenport....

Posted by Agri - Cultured on Friday, June 5, 2020

