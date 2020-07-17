Two suspects in South Carolina homicide arrested in Sterling Friday

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man and a woman who police say are suspects in a homicide in South Carolina were arrested early Friday in Sterling, Illinois, Lee County Sheriff John Simonton confirmed.

Jorden E. Johnson, 28, and Latisha D. Evans, 20, were located and arrested around 3 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 4th Street by the Lee County Joint Operations Group, Simonton said.

Both are being held by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office pending extradition to South Carolina.

Early on July 4, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle fire east of Harmon, Illinois. Evidence collected at the scene linked the vehicle to a homicide in South Carolina that occurred on June 28.

Johnson and Evans were believed to be in possession of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. No one was located in or around the vehicle.

Johnson and Evans have ties to Sterling/Rock Falls, Whiteside County, Lee County, and Quad Cities areas.

Simonton said the arrest of Johnson and Evans was the result of a comprehensive investigation by a task force of law enforcement officers from the Rock Falls Police Dept, Sterling Police Dept, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon Police Dept, Illinois State Police Zone 2 Investigations, Blackhawk Area Task Force, Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshals Service and Federal Bureau of Investigations.

“This task force worked diligently for several days/evenings, tracking down multiple leads and conducting numerous interviews, eventually leading authorities to the location of the suspects,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.