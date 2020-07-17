Advertisement

Two suspects in South Carolina homicide arrested in Sterling Friday

Jorden E. Johnson, 28, and Latisha D. Evans, 20, suspects in a homicide in South Carolina, were arrested early Friday in Sterling, Illinois.
Jorden E. Johnson, 28, and Latisha D. Evans, 20, suspects in a homicide in South Carolina, were arrested early Friday in Sterling, Illinois.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man and a woman who police say are suspects in a homicide in South Carolina were arrested early Friday in Sterling, Illinois, Lee County Sheriff John Simonton confirmed.

Jorden E. Johnson, 28, and Latisha D. Evans, 20, were located and arrested around 3 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 4th Street by the Lee County Joint Operations Group, Simonton said.

Both are being held by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office pending extradition to South Carolina.

Early on July 4, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle fire east of Harmon, Illinois. Evidence collected at the scene linked the vehicle to a homicide in South Carolina that occurred on June 28.

Johnson and Evans were believed to be in possession of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. No one was located in or around the vehicle.

Johnson and Evans have ties to Sterling/Rock Falls, Whiteside County, Lee County, and Quad Cities areas.

Simonton said the arrest of Johnson and Evans was the result of a comprehensive investigation by a task force of law enforcement officers from the Rock Falls Police Dept, Sterling Police Dept, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon Police Dept, Illinois State Police Zone 2 Investigations, Blackhawk Area Task Force, Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshals Service and Federal Bureau of Investigations.

“This task force worked diligently for several days/evenings, tracking down multiple leads and conducting numerous interviews, eventually leading authorities to the location of the suspects,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Scott County sheriff’s deputies on scene of shooting in Riverdale early Friday

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured on South Bellingham Street in Riverdale.

Breaking

Scott County sheriff’s deputies on scene of shooting in Riverdale early Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured on South Bellingham Street in Riverdale.

News

Volunteers invited to help search for Breasia Terrell on Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Low Moor Community Center, 211 3rd Ave in Low Moor, Iowa.

News

QC COVID-19 Coalition: Increase in Scott County ambulance transports

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The QC COVID-19 Coalition held a briefing to share updates on the Quad Cities’ response to the pandemic.

Latest News

News

First Alert Day: Saturday and Sunday 7/18-19 for extreme heat and humidity

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Temperatures in the 90s and dew points in the 70s will lead to heat indexes above 100 degrees Saturday and possibly Sunday, as well!

News

Comet NEOWISE now visible after sunset

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Comet Neowise will now be visible in the evening sky for another week or so.

News

Dixon police arrest, charge 2 men in March shooting investigation

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Dixon police said both Eric L. Thompson (left) and Clarence W. Prather (right) have been arrested and charged.

News

Davenport Police: At least one injured after shots fired at NorthPark Mall

Updated: 12 hours ago
Davenport police responded to NorthPark Mall on Thursday after a call came in about shots fired.

News

Davenport Police: 2 injured after shots fired at NorthPark Mall

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Davenport police said the call came in around 5:15 p.m.

News

United Way holds ‘Stock the Schools’ drive

Updated: 13 hours ago
United Way held its "Stock the Schools" drive on Thursday.