Volunteers invited to help search for Breasia Terrell on Friday

By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOW MOOR, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton and Scott County Emergency Management Agencies will be working with local law enforcement to coordinate search volunteers to assist in the search for Breasia Terrell on Friday.

According to Scott County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Brian Payne, registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Low Moor Community Center, 211 3rd Ave in Low Moor, Iowa.

Payne said no spontaneous volunteer search groups will be sent out after 2 p.m. or after all search assignments have been filled.

Volunteers are asked to come prepared with appropriate clothing, shoes, food and hydration.

Only volunteers over the age of 18 will be allowed to assist. Volunteers will need a State ID to register for the search.

Any information or updates can be found on the Davenport Police Department’s Facebook page.

