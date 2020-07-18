UPDATE: Fire near John Deere Pavilion in downtown Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - According to a press release from the Moline Fire Department, authorities were dispatched at 8:23 am this morning for a structure fire at 1300 River Drive in downtown Moline.

According to the Moline Fire Department, crews made their way up to the fifth floor of the building to extinguish the fire that what was emitting thick black smoke. The construction crew at the scene said that they saw the smoke coming from the roof of the building. Total damage to the building is still unknown at this time.

The Moline Fire Department says an investigation into the fire is currently underway. No civilians or fire department personnel were injured.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

