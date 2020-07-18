Illinois Dept. of Public Health reports 1,276 new COVID cases, 18 deaths

Springfield, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 1,276 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the IDPH, the state has seen a record number of tests performed for a third straight day with over 46,000 tests being conducted.

As of Saturday, IDPH reported a total of 160,610 confirmed cases and 7,290 confirmed deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,099 specimens for a total of 2,212,398. The statewide recovery rate is 95%.

